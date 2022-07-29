Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Crown by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after buying an additional 75,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Crown from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.45.

NYSE CCK opened at $100.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.85 and a 1-year high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -29.43%.

In related news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

