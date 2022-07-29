Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AA stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.39. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $36.61 and a 52-week high of $98.09.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley dropped their target price on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.64.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

