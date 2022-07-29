Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.
Alcoa Price Performance
Shares of AA stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.39. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $36.61 and a 52-week high of $98.09.
Alcoa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.86%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley dropped their target price on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.64.
Alcoa Company Profile
Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alcoa (AA)
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.