Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATO. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $119.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.48. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.36 and a 200 day moving average of $112.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.25.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

