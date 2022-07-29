Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.01 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 68,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,848,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Trading Up 2.7 %

Avery Dennison stock opened at $189.14 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.