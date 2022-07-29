Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.09 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,086,000 after buying an additional 1,012,751 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $81,056,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,924,000 after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 15,770.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 211,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after purchasing an additional 210,219 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,309,000 after purchasing an additional 146,180 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.18.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM stock opened at $131.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.92 and its 200-day moving average is $134.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

