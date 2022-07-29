Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.33 Million Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 75,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 443,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,373,000 after acquiring an additional 68,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BG stock opened at $89.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $73.15 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BG. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

