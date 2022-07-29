Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.61 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 7,542.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $74.17 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $100.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day moving average is $73.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 20.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

