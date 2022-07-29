Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.68 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 28,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,047,000 after acquiring an additional 15,144 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.50.

NYSE EPAM opened at $342.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $315.18 and its 200 day moving average is $335.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

