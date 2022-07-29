Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.95 Million Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 414,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PG&E were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 66.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in PG&E by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCG. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on PG&E to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

PG&E Stock Performance

NYSE PCG opened at $10.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.02, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.22. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.58.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.