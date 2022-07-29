Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,423 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 664.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,776 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,447 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $31,508,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $24,681,000. Finally, THRC Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $13,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 1.8 %
CLF opened at $16.95 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33.
Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cleveland-Cliffs Profile
Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.