Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in International Paper by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 28,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 542.3% in the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 42,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 36,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

International Paper Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IP opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $60.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

