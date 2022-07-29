Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,303,338,000 after acquiring an additional 126,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $830,579,000 after buying an additional 171,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $351,518,000 after buying an additional 18,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,886,000 after buying an additional 416,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,217,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,371,000 after buying an additional 61,537 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $126.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.61 and a 200 day moving average of $129.09.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.65.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

