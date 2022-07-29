Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,262,000 after buying an additional 1,283,312 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 237,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after buying an additional 39,464 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,611,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,442,000 after buying an additional 492,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 48,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $2,029,501.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,431,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,905,592.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 57,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $2,479,039.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 681,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,543,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 48,264 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $2,029,501.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,431,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,905,592.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,317 shares of company stock valued at $10,858,149 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.84.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 134.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.60. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.90.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.