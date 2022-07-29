Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 14,879 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,879 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 155,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KIM. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.65.

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.