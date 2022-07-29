Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 295 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,202 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 13.5% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.4% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.00.

Paycom Software stock opened at $326.57 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $558.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.04, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $2,645,331.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,727,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,181,686.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $2,645,331.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,727,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,181,686.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

