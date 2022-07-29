Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 7,941 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Amcor Price Performance

NYSE AMCR opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $683,318.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,744.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $683,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,744.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 951,350 shares of company stock worth $12,057,859 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

