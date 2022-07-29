Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.57.

Insider Activity

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

In other news, Director Donna A. Harman purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Donna A. Harman purchased 500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG opened at $140.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.23. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

