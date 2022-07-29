Arvest Trust Co. N A Grows Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,291 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.06.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average of $51.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.32.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

