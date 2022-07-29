Arvest Trust Co. N A Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 759 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.24.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $179.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.