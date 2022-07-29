Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) & National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Head to Head Survey

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) and National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Astra Space and National Express Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astra Space N/A -46.21% -38.89% National Express Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Astra Space and National Express Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astra Space N/A N/A -$257.78 million ($1.06) -1.33 National Express Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Astra Space has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Express Group has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Astra Space and National Express Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astra Space 1 0 1 0 2.00 National Express Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Astra Space presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 254.61%. Given Astra Space’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Astra Space is more favorable than National Express Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.2% of Astra Space shares are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of Astra Space shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc. designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services. In addition, it operates service areas and other transport-related businesses, such as fuel distribution; and offers shuttle services. The company has a fleet of approximately 27,000 vehicles. National Express Group PLC was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

