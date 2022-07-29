Audacy (AUD) to Release Earnings on Friday

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect Audacy to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Audacy stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. Audacy has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AUD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Audacy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Audacy from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Audacy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

In related news, CEO David J. Field purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,258,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,310,940.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUD. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Audacy by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 15,027 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Audacy in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Audacy by 315.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 40,213 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Audacy by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Audacy in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

