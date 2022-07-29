Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 528,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,588,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 26,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.49 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $59.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.55.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.