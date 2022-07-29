Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.
MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.
Shares of Moderna stock opened at $158.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.21. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
