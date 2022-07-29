Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cano Health were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Cano Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,420,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cano Health by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CANO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cano Health to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cano Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.90.

Cano Health Stock Performance

Shares of CANO stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.24. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $704.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cano Health Profile

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

