Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $150.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.35.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

