Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 245,277 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Transocean by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,317 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 327.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,487 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Transocean news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang purchased 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,932. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Transocean news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang purchased 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,932. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn purchased 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,636,646 shares in the company, valued at $309,887,422.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,017,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,557,533. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

RIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE RIG opened at $3.01 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.94.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Transocean had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

