AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) PT Lowered to C$40.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AOCIF. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial cut shares of AutoCanada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.10.

AutoCanada Price Performance

AOCIF opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

