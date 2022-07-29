Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 381,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,135 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $83,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP opened at $239.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.73.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

