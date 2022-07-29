AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to “Buy”

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $25.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoNation to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.29.

AutoNation Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE AN opened at $117.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.61 and its 200-day moving average is $112.36. AutoNation has a one year low of $96.56 and a one year high of $133.48.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.26. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 65,944 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total transaction of $7,098,212.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,460,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,737,088.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 20,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $2,443,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,463.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 65,944 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $7,098,212.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,460,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,737,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 819,157 shares of company stock worth $94,687,399. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AutoNation

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

