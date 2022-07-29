Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $171.76, but opened at $181.78. Avery Dennison shares last traded at $177.84, with a volume of 1,649 shares.

The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Stock Up 2.7 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,768,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also

