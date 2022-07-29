Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $171.76, but opened at $181.78. Avery Dennison shares last traded at $177.84, with a volume of 1,649 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 115,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,654,000 after buying an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.79 and a 200 day moving average of $175.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

