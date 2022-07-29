Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.61 million during the quarter.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Up 10.9 %

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AYA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.25 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

AYA stock opened at C$7.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$769.39 million and a P/E ratio of -203.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of C$4.98 and a 1-year high of C$11.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aya Gold & Silver

In other news, Director Robert Taub purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$432,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,225,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$37,677,744.02. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 84,200 shares of company stock worth $614,008.

About Aya Gold & Silver

(Get Rating)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.