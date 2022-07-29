Baader Bank Reiterates “€53.00” Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been given a €53.00 ($54.08) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.56% from the stock’s current price.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Warburg Research set a €60.70 ($61.94) price target on Basf in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €52.00 ($53.06) price target on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Basf Stock Performance

Basf stock opened at €42.55 ($43.42) on Wednesday. Basf has a 12-month low of €39.33 ($40.13) and a 12-month high of €69.52 ($70.94). The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €53.40. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion and a PE ratio of 7.55.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

