Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.20 ($4.29) to €4.30 ($4.39) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €2.90 ($2.96) to €3.00 ($3.06) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.10 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.10) price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.98) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

SAN opened at $2.45 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 99,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 55,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

