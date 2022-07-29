Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OZK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of OZK opened at $39.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.84%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

