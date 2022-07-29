Bank OZK Sells 160 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bank OZK reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,407 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 11,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 16,247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HD opened at $299.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

