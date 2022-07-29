Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires New Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $51.25.

Southern Copper Stock Down 0.9 %

SCCO stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day moving average is $63.49. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $79.32.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 112.87%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

