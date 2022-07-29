Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 30,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 251.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,116,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000.

Get iShares MSCI Russia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Russia ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ERUS opened at $8.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $52.80.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.