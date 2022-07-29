Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys Shares of 14,618 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 110,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,958,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

Shares of SRPT opened at $85.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.22. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.47.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $210.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.06% and a negative net margin of 46.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

