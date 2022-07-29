Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $83.06 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.94 and a one year high of $86.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.52.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.