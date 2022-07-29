Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 84.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.4 %

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $162.91 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.02.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.