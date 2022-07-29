Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 1,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $343.45 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.60 and its 200 day moving average is $354.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

