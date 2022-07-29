Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,740 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 3.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,050 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $12,856,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Tapestry by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Stock Up 0.9 %

Tapestry stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPR. StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.18.

About Tapestry

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

