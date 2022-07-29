Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.06 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 125.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 276.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $202,536.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMCOR Group Stock Up 5.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Sidoti raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on EMCOR Group from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $114.71 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.64 and a 12-month high of $135.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.13.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

