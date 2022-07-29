Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.30 Million Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 7.6% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Owens Corning by 33.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Truist Financial lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Owens Corning stock opened at $90.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.