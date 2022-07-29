Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.46 Million Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,007 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in F5 during the first quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $25,945.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,394.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,394.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total transaction of $164,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $613,144 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Up 0.7 %

FFIV stock opened at $165.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.36. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.43 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.15.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. Piper Sandler lowered shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.36.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.