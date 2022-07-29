Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.59 Million Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 280.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in PACCAR by 800.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $90.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.