Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.73 Million Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,746 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,057,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660,436 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $421,847,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468,877 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 22.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,078,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 4,283.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,300,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.19.

CNHI opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.72. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

