Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XRAY. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth $79,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $36.35 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $66.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.72.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Further Reading

