Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in News were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of News by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in News by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in News by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 33,077 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of News by 3.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 8.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWSA has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on News from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Macquarie downgraded News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

